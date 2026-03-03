Former AEW Star Facing Brodie Lee Jr. At GCW Spring Break 10

Brodie Lee Jr. will be returning to the ring for his singles debut against Joey Janela at his Spring Break 10 event, co-presented by GCW on Friday, April 17.

The son of late AEW star Brodie Lee has continued to remain in professional wrestling, initially as Negative One of the Dark Order in AEW, and making his official debut at 13 years old, winning last year's Clusterf*** battle royal at Spring Break 9.

Now he will be facing Janela in the main event of the show, and Janela was clear in his announcement that he would not be taking it lightly.

"Be careful what you wish for young Brodie," he wrote via X. "Men, women, senior citizens and teenagers are all the same for me in that ring, there's no 'easy way.'"

Amanda Huber, Lee Jr.'s mother, had her own reaction to the announcement. She had been posting ahead of the announcement seeming to try and deter him from making the match with Lee Jr., but given that didn't work she had a simple face-palm emoji and Gif reaction.

His singles debut comes less than six years since Lee, a former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion, died unexpectedly and tragically. He had been wrestling with AEW at the time, holding the TNT Championship and leading the Dark Order at its peak.