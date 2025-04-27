Backstage Details On Brodie Jr.'s GCW WrestleMania Weekend Debut

When you're the son of a famous professional wrestler, the expectation of what you might do with your future is always up for debate. With that said, arguably no second generation star has ever won their first match as young Brodie Lee Jr.. The son of the late Jon "Brodie Lee" Huber has been seen regularly in All Elite Wrestling as "Negative One" in The Dark Order stable after the company vowed to look after him and his mother following Huber's death, and over WrestleMania weekend, Brodie won his first match at GCW's Joey Janela's Spring Break: Clusterf**k Forever event.

Lee Jr. won the match the event was named after, the annual Clusterf**k battle royal, which including the winner, saw 89 participants compete in a match that lasted just shy of two hours and twenty minutes in length. However, Lee Jr. was a late entrant in the match according to Fightful Select, who were told that his inclusion in the match came about when he bumped into UK star Man Like Deriess during the day, who jokingly asked if the young man wanted to be in the annual battle royal, to which he genuinely said yes, and even got his mother's approval.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale was then informed about Lee Jr. wanting to be in the match, who then told Joey Janela, who immediately made the decision that Lee Jr. should win. The 13 year old also took the match incredibly seriously, with Fightful reporting that Brodie wanted to reflect well on The Dungeon 2.0 where he has been training in order to learn how to become a professional wrestler, and has worked incredibly hard. The Dungeon 2.0 were reportedly very proud of Brodie's debut, and adore having him in their ranks, with the young man even returning to train in the days following the event.