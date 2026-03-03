AEW's Chris Jericho Compares Role In WWE Attitude Era To Beatle

Veteran wrestler Chris Jericho has drawn parallels between his career and that of the late musician and Beatle, George Harrison, describing how he and Harrison had to work in the shadow of their peers.

Jericho's WWE career started with a bang, but he had to quickly change course to maintain his momentum. While talking about his rise to the top in WWE in an appearance on the "UNTAPPED" podcast, the former AEW World Champion detailed how he, like Harrison, had to find a different path to success.

"You work to make it to the big leagues, at the time WCW and then it was WWE. You work hard to get there, but once you get there, like, okay, now I really have to start working on this and really watch the biggest names in the business and how they do things. How can I compete with them, you know? And I always say that I was like the George Harrison of the Attitude Era, in that when I first came in I was super popular. People loved me," he said. "But I was in the company with The Rock and Steve Austin. The biggest babyfaces in the world. So, much like George, I'm a great musician, a great songwriter, but I'm in a band with fu**ing Paul McCartney and John Lennon. What can I do? Nothing. There's no way I can get bigger than them."

Having figured out that he was in the company of greats, he thought that he had a lesser chance of becoming better than them as a babyface, hence he decided to turn heel to help grow his career further.

"So, I turned bad guy, turned heel, and that's when I really started getting to the next level because now I could be a foil for The Rock and a foil for Steve Austin, and I could go toe-to-toe with them on the microphone as a bad guy."

Jericho believes that his heel turn helped him become a main event player and an antagonist for the likes of Austin and The Rock.