Liv Morgan Reflects On Journey To WWE, Including Arduous Three-Day Tryout

In her 12 years with WWE, Liv Morgan has risen to the very top, currently preparing for a marquee match at WrestleMania 42. Appearing on the "Raw Talk" podcast, Morgan reflected on the beginning of that journey, with started with her memorable tryout.

"One three-day tryout and it was the hardest experience of my life. It was so freaking hard, it was hard work!" she said. Morgan also admitted to not being an athlete prior to WWE, revealing she didn't play sports beyond competitive cheerleading. "So, to walk into this physically demanding 3-day tryout where I'm doing all this s**t that is so unnatural the first time? I was super intimidated and I wasn't as good as I thought I was going to be."

Morgan also recalled how it felt like to finally be signed by WWE and what she originally anticipated for her career. "When I got signed to WWE I was like, 'Holy s**t! I did it!' and everything else has been, like, extra," she claimed. "But now, you know, having won Money in the Bank, being four-time women's tag team champion, having a world title under my belt – two of them – and now, winning the Royal Rumble – these are all things I had hoped for, didn't know I was going to achieve, so I take them all, you know, in stride." Morgan further pointed out how, considering her background, she simply went into pro wrestling with no expectations and has made it through a combination of luck and hard work.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "RAWTALK Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.