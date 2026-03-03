UFC Updates Fighter Rankings In Fallout From Fight Night 268: Moreno Vs. Kavanagh

UFC has updated its rankings following Fight Night 268 in Mexico over the weekend, with Lone'er Kavanagh replacing Brandon Moreno at sixth at flyweight.

Kavanagh extended his record to 10-1 with a Unanimous Decision victory over the two-time UFC Champion on Saturday night, taking himself from unranked to sixth in 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, Moreno dropped from sixth to seventh. His initial opponent, Asu Almabayev, who had pulled out of the fight with a hand injury, also dropped from eight to ninth, albeit on a technicality, with Moreno and Amir Albazi sharing seventh position.

Alex Perez has kept his position at tenth, ensuring Tim Elliott dropped two places from ninth to eleventh, and rest of the ranked fighters at flyweight have each been moved down a position.

David Martinez swapped places with Marlon Vera following the former's win over the latter, Martinez taking ninth and Vera dropping to tenth at bantamweight. Martinez, similar to Kavanagh in the main event, beat his opponent via Unamimous Decision after three rounds in the co-main event.

No other divisions were effected as a result of Saturday's event, although there was some movement in featherweight with Melquizael Costa overtaking Patricio Pitbull at twelfth. Derrick Lewis also dropped to ninth after sharing eighth with Marcin Tybura at heavyweight.