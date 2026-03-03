CM Punk Comments On Being On The Cover Of WWE 2K Video Game For Second Time

This past January, it was announced that CM Punk would be the cover star of the standard edition of WWE 2K26, making it the first time since 2013 that he's been the featured talent on one of the company's video games. In 10 days, WWE 2K26 will officially release and during a recent appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" with Kay Adams, Punk shared his thoughts on being this year's cover star.

"So this is the second time I've been on the cover of the video game, and it is no less exciting. It's great to me. It's an honor. When I was a little kid, you kind of had a bucket list that you didn't really know you had because you weren't certain that these things were achievable ... I'm 47 years old and I want to be on the cover of the video game again. You know what I mean? I want to main event WrestleMania again. I want to do all these things because it really is truly an honor, you know? Like, I busted my ass to get here and these are kind of to me, it's like proof of concept that my hard work didn't go unnoticed and I'm one of the leaders in the industry."

This year, there are three premium versions of the game, with the "King of Kings," "Attitude Era" and "Monday Night War" editions being available for early access this upcoming Friday. While the standard game is listed at $69.99, every other version is priced at $99.99 or more, with the "Monday Night War" edition being the most expensive at $149.99.

