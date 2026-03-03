UFC Fighter Criticizes Pay After Dana White Signs Conor Benn

Wrestling Inc. is expanding its coverage into MMA. Here's some of the latest news we've been working on.

UFC's Michael "Venom" Page had his say on Conor Benn's signing with Dana White and TKO's Zuffa Boxing, with the boxer offered millions to walk away from Matchroom and Eddie Hearn.

Long has been the discourse over the amount UFC pays its fighters, with names like Conor McGregor, Brock Lesnar, and Jon Jones making millions as noted exceptions to the rule. The conversation has reared its head again in light of Zuffa Boxing's poaching of Benn, with the 24-1 fighter signed for a reported $15 million.

Page joined UFC after leaving Bellator in 2024, having since fought four times, winning three and losing once. He is scheduled to face Sam Patterson on March 21, and had the chance to talk on Sky Sports about his feelings on Benn's signing.

"It's just hurtful to see the money go that way," he said, admitting that he was a fan of Benn but feeling he was not anywhere near the top level in boxing. "But then you got people over here, at the top of their – I'm going to use Francis Ngannou because it's an easy one; at the top of his game, heavyweight champion of the world, and he was broke, having to borrow money. They could fix that easily. It just shouldn't exist."

Ngannou left UFC after defending his Heavyweight title over Ciryl Gane in 2022, going on to fight Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in boxing before signing with PFL.

Page said it tarnishes the brand that he works for and supports, and he doesn't want to see others talking negatively about UFC, nor does he himself want to talk bad about it.

"I feel like it's an easy fix. Just give guys what they deserve," he continued. "It doesn't have to be like millions and millions... When you see somebody paid that amount of money from someone who's not paying you [at that level], it's just disheartening."

Benn will fight his first Zuffa Boxing bout against Regis Prograis on Netflix on April 11.