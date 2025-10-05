Brock Lesnar Made An Outrageous Amount Of Money In UFC

There's a few things that fans know for certain about Brock Lesnar. For starters, he's very big, and has always been that way since he first burst onto the scene at the University of Minnesota. There's the fact that Lesnar is really into privacy, disappearing into Canada when he's not in the public eye. He's the most successful star to ever crossover between pro wrestling and MMA, with no other serious contenders behind him. He remains named in Janel Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which alleges McMahon tried to arrange sexual liaisons between Grant and Lesnar, a scandal that promises to hang over Lesnar's head. And finally, there's the fact that Lesnar has gotten handsomely paid for his contributions to both WWE and UFC over the years.

In many ways, Lesnar is an anomaly when it comes to the paychecks he received from both WWE and UFC, two organizations that have increasingly become known for how little they pay their performers/fighters compared to the profits they're raking in, so much so that UFC has received class action lawsuits over it. But in the current systems for both companies where stars get all the spoils, and those with the ultimate leverage can increase their paychecks, Lesnar has found himself ahead of the game. Not only was Lesnar a big draw for both UFC and WWE during the late 2000's/entire 2010s, but the threat of him jumping from one to the other allowed him massive leverage during a time when AEW didn't exist and Bellator was far behind UFC as an MMA promotion. But how much money did Lesnar manage to pull in, especially during that first UFC run? The answer; a whole lot.