Backstage Update On WWE Contract Status Of Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam when he targeted John Cena after his night two Undisputed Championship main event loss to Cody Rhodes. Despite being mentioned on WWE programming multiple times since he returned to F5 Cena, Lesnar hasn't been seen on TV since, but he's expected back very soon. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar actually signed a new contract to make his return.

Meltzer confirmed "The Beast Incarnate" was being paid on his previous contract after WWE stopped using him following his SummerSlam 2023 loss to Rhodes. Lesnar hadn't been used, in part, due to being alluded to, then officially named, in former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and sex trafficking at the hands of Vince McMahon.

According to Meltzer, there was a period of time where Lesnar was a free agent before the new deal was signed. WWE couldn't extend Lesnar's contract, as it was their decision not to use him. Meltzer wrote that WWE was likely "very confident" that Lesnar would "sit tight" and not entertain any offer from AEW due to the allegations in Grant's lawsuit. He speculated that the company was confident that AEW President Tony Khan wouldn't reach out to Lesnar, or Lesnar to Khan, for that reason.

Lesnar's new contract after being cleared by WWE's legal team, according to Meltzer, is for "very limited dates," though he did not specify a number. According to Paul "Triple H" Levesque during the SummerSlam post-show, Lesnar was brought back to face Cena at "The Leader of the Cenation's" request, which Cena seemingly denied in the following days.