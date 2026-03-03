UFC Opens Casting For The Ultimate Fighter Season 34

Wrestling Inc. is expanding its coverage into MMA. Here's some of the latest news we've been working on.

UFC and Paramount announced that casting for the 34th season of "The Ultimate Fighter" has opened.

"The Ultimate Fighter" reality series started in 2005, running in a similar way to the original season of "WWE NXT" in that professionals signed to UFC serve as coaches for aspirants.

The first season saw Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture serving as coaches, though the likes of Conor McGregor, Ken Shamrock, and Daniel Cormier have served in seasons since. The likes of Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, and Michael Bisping came into UFC through "The Ultimate Fighter."

UFC announced the return of the series on Monday, streaming exclusively on Paramount+, and called on those wanting to try their hands at men's bantamweight and women's strawweight to apply in a remote casting. Casting is set to run until Friday, March 27, with team coaches to be announced a later date.

Joseph Morales notably won "The Ultimate Fighter" at flyweight in 2025 to secure a return to UFC after his release in 2019, and he has since one two fights and is ranked at No. 21 in the flyweight division. Daniil Donchenko won the welterweight aspect of the series, coached by Cormier. Morales was coached by Chael Sonnen. Alibi Idiris and Rodrigo Sezinando finished runners-up at flyweight and welterweight respectively, both coached by Cormier.