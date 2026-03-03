Bully Ray Speculates On WWE Championship Match At WrestleMania After Randy Orton Win
The Undisputed WWE Championship scene got a little messy following Elimination Chamber on Saturday, though it wasn't the Chamber winner, Randy Orton's fault. The champion himself, Drew McIntyre stormed the Chamber to interfere and took out Cody Rhodes, leading to Orton's victory. McIntyre's actions enraged "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis, who booked Rhodes in a title match against McIntyre on Friday. Following the Chamber, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray speculated on "Busted Open Radio" about what the championship match at WrestleMania may look like, and if Aldis and McIntyre are headed toward a match.
"When Nick said, 'I need Drew, all attention on me.' I immediately went, 'Oh, they're gonna do it,'" he said. "I thought for a second we were going to get Nick and Drew. We still might have an opportunity for that. What I'm anticipating, we're going to get Cody and Drew. There's somebody else who's got it out for Drew McIntyre on the 'SmackDown' side... Now, I could see Jacob Fatu getting involved in that match, also, and costing Drew McIntyre the championship. Which gets us to Cody vs. Randy at WrestleMania this year, which to me, would be very positive damage control."
Bully Ray said he believes it's obvious that since McIntyre cost Rhodes his shot in the Chamber, Fatu is going to mess things up for McIntyre against Rhodes on Friday. He said he expects a singles match between Rhodes and Orton at WrestleMania for the title, and another between McIntyre and Fatu. He said he doesn't want Fatu in the title match with Rhodes and Orton.
Possibility for 'Mania Multi-Man Match
While both Bully Ray and his "Busted Open" co-host Dave LaGreca are against a multi-man match for the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania, they're well aware of the possibility. While Bully Ray would love to see an Aldis vs. McIntyre match, he's aware that also can't happen.
"As much as I would love to see it be Drew vs. Nick, because I feel that animosity, you can't do it and you can't have Nick beat Drew," he explained. "It does nothing for Drew. So, I like Nick being the connective tissue. Everything that he's doing, the situations that he's putting these guys in. So, yes, give me Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes all day long. Give me that six week build-up. What I don't want is for something to happen and it get convoluted and turn into a multi-man match."
He said if the multi-man match has to happen, however, and McIntyre puts the title on the line against Fatu, Rhodes, and Orton, it gives Orton the opportunity to pin someone else to win his 15th world championship, which protects McIntyre. He said in this scenario, he'd like to see Rhodes vs. Orton at SummerSlam. He's set on two singles match at WrestleMania, however, in the best case scenario.
"Jacob and Drew... I would even put a stipulation on it and make it a little bit more intriguing other than just a regular wrestling match," he said. "Because, I'm getting a regular wrestling match with Cody and Randy and I'm getting one with Punk and Roman. Now, Cody and Randy? As much of a main event as Punk and Roman. No doubt about it."
