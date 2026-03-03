Bully Ray Speculates On WWE Championship Match At WrestleMania After Randy Orton Win

The Undisputed WWE Championship scene got a little messy following Elimination Chamber on Saturday, though it wasn't the Chamber winner, Randy Orton's fault. The champion himself, Drew McIntyre stormed the Chamber to interfere and took out Cody Rhodes, leading to Orton's victory. McIntyre's actions enraged "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis, who booked Rhodes in a title match against McIntyre on Friday. Following the Chamber, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray speculated on "Busted Open Radio" about what the championship match at WrestleMania may look like, and if Aldis and McIntyre are headed toward a match.

"When Nick said, 'I need Drew, all attention on me.' I immediately went, 'Oh, they're gonna do it,'" he said. "I thought for a second we were going to get Nick and Drew. We still might have an opportunity for that. What I'm anticipating, we're going to get Cody and Drew. There's somebody else who's got it out for Drew McIntyre on the 'SmackDown' side... Now, I could see Jacob Fatu getting involved in that match, also, and costing Drew McIntyre the championship. Which gets us to Cody vs. Randy at WrestleMania this year, which to me, would be very positive damage control."

Bully Ray said he believes it's obvious that since McIntyre cost Rhodes his shot in the Chamber, Fatu is going to mess things up for McIntyre against Rhodes on Friday. He said he expects a singles match between Rhodes and Orton at WrestleMania for the title, and another between McIntyre and Fatu. He said he doesn't want Fatu in the title match with Rhodes and Orton.