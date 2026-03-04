Shayna Baszler Returns To WWE Programming In Backstage Vignette On NXT

Shayna Baszler returned to "WWE NXT" for a guest appearance training Kelani Jordan ahead of Vengeance Day this weekend.

Jordan will be taking on Lola Vice in an Underground match on Saturday, looking to settle their feud in the MMA-based gimmick match. Baszler is one of the three during 2024 to fall to Vice under Underground rules, and was shown during Tuesday's "NXT" as the training partner to Jordan.

The segment saw Baszler tell Jordan that Vice was tough and in her element in the Underground match, practicing grappling and striking. Jordan told Baszler that she wanted to bring gymnastics into things, flipping out of a hold before getting dropped by Baszler and told that gymnastics wouldn't work. The segment ended with Jordan delivering a side kick to Baszler's face and walking off.

Baszler left the company at the end of her contract in July, but has since continued to work with the company both as a guest producer and coach at the Performance Center. She also featured during the "Homecoming" episode in September, appearing to tell Sol Ruca and Zaria to get on the same page.

Prior to her departure, Baszler had spent eight years with the company having came through "NXT" as a two-time Women's Champion. She became Women's Tag Team Champion three times after her main roster call-up in 2020.