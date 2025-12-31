Shayna Baszler Offers Update On WWE Status Following Guest Coach Reports

Former WWE wrestler Shayna Baszler was cut from the promotion back in September 2024, despite signing a contract extension, but that hasn't kept her out of WWE. During an interview on "Insight," she returned to WWE as a coach recently.

"I'm not, like, officially hired, but I have a good relationship with them," she explained, adding that she isn't upset by the way things have worked out. Baszler went on to recount that Bryan Danielson once advised her to sit in at Gorilla Position if she ever got the chance, and took the chance while in "NXT" one day.

"I kind of just started showing up there when I was able to and wasn't completely dead from travel," she recalled. After her release from WWE, someone reached out about continuing to coach. Baszler even hopes the role becomes a full-time producing job in the company.

"Seeing their growth and seeing collaboration ideas, I know I've been a talent, right? So, I know how to like go from Creative to the talent and kind of bridge the gap," she added. "They kinda got me coming back. It's been a lot more rewarding and I enjoyed it a lot more than I thought, to be honest."

Despite this, Baszler notes that she's not retired and admitted that she isn't closed off to wrestling in WWE again.

"On NXT Homecoming, I was there that day shadowing, and they just came up to me and said: 'Hey, so it's Homecoming, and we just thought it would be cool if you appeared in this segment?'" she recalled, though she was wary of how much she'd participate. After a twenty-year career in MMA and over ten years in total of pro wrestling, Baszler says she's focused on the quality-of-life experience for her body.

"I don't have that same Indie hustle I had in me as before," she admitted.

