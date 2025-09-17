Shayna Baszler Makes Surprise WWE Return At NXT Homecoming

Shayna Baszler made a surprise return to WWE on Tuesday night when she appeared in a backstage segment on "WWE NXT Homecoming" in an attempt to help Women's North American and Speed Champion Sol Ruca and her tag team partner, Zaria, made amends. The women were arguing about not being in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair after they failed to qualify when Ruca accidentally took out Zaria with a Sol Snatcher.

Baszler offered her advice to the women about being a tag team after dismissing both Candice LeRae and Lainey Reid who also appeared to argue with Ruca. It was the first time Baszler has been seen on WWE programming since her release in May. She was among the cuts that included Dakota Kai, Shotzi, Cora Jade, Braun Strowman, and more.

Her "NXT" appearance is perhaps not as shocking, however. It was reported back in July that she had been spotted backstage at the developmental brand working as a producer for a match that pit Kelani Jordan against Reid. Baszler reportedly spent the show shadowing producer Chris Girard, the former Oney Lorcan. At the time, reports indicated that it was some sort of tryout.

Rumors had been swirling more recently that she could end up in AEW after Baszler spoke about the possibility on "The Ariel Helwani Show." She said there had been talks, and it was no secret that she's good friends with Marina Shafir. Baszler told Helwani that she didn't care what company she officially signed with, she just wanted to wrestle.