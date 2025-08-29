Shayna Baszler Says She's Talked To Promotions, Could Join Friend Marina Shafir In AEW

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler parted ways with WWE in July 2024 after an eight-year run with the promotion. Since then, she's competed in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, but there hasn't been any overt indication of her wrestling future. During an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Baszler was asked if she has any plans to join AEW.

"There's been talks," Baszler said, adding that she's spoken to multiple indie promotions. "Obviously, it's not a secret, I'm really good friends with [AEW star] Marina [Shafir]. I have a lot of friends there. So there's been some discussion as to what the future could hold, for sure."

When asked if she'd like to sign with AEW, Baszler explained that she doesn't care about which company she signs with specifically, and that she just wants to wrestle and doing so alongside her friends would only make it better.

"I'm not gonna say a hard no to any of that," she claimed.

Baszler then addressed the rumors that she was TNA bound at some point or would return to MMA. "I'm glad that if the possibility of a TNA thing would come to fruition, I am in a position where I haven't burnt that bridge," she explained. "If I were to get out and do all these podcasts and talk about how 'creative did me dirty,' and this and that, like there's like a lot of doors that close for me."

When it comes to an MMA return, Baszler admitted that she's simply not in shape nor does she think she'd be willing to get into shape for the sport.

