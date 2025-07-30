Former WWE World Tag Champions Set For Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIV

This weekend, WWE will take over MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for two nights of SummerSlam. Elsewhere in the city, Game Changer Wrestling is hosting Josh Barnett's Bloodport XIV, which starts at 1pm ET on Saturday afternoon. Amongst the card is a pair of former WWE World Tag Team Champions newly announced by Barnett himself.

"WAR is coming to Bloodsport," Barnett wrote on X. "Ivar. Erik. The War Raiders are looking to conquer new ground...or die trying. The War Raiders are coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport." Erik and Ivar most recently wrestled on the July 10 episode of "WWE Main Event," where they conquered the Latino World Order's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

As of now, the opponents for Erik and Ivar's Bloodsport debut are unknown. Meanwhile, fellow "WWE Raw" star Natalya will battle former TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich at the event. Former WWE NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne will also be in action as he takes on Jonathan Gresham. Following his loss to Tavion Heights on "WWE NXT," Charlie Dempsey will compete at Bloodsport too, in this case against an opponent yet to be named.

WWE's relationship with GCW dates back to last year, when the likes of Shayna Baszler and Dempsey partook in Bloodsport X. Both WWE stars emerged victorious in their outings. While Baszler defeated Slamovich with Zoey Stark by her side, Dempsey bested Matt Makowski. Bloodsport events typically blend mixed martial arts and shoot-style wrestling, with the action unfolding in a ring without any ropes or turnbuckles.