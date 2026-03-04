Hardcore Stipulation Added To Blake Monroe Vs. Jaida Parker At WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Things will get extreme at "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day as Blake Monroe and Jaida Parker battle in a Street Fight.

Since returning to WWE programming in January, Parker has repeatedly targeted Monroe. That trend continued on Tuesday's edition of "NXT" when Monroe claimed that Parker needed her in order to go viral. Monroe further asserted that the "NXT" women's division revolves around her entirely. Parker, on the other hand, stated that behind all the theatrics and superficial layers of "The Glamour," Monroe was actually just "mediocre."

Infuriated by Parker's accusation, Monroe wasted little time to ignite a brawl in the ring, which resulted in Parker hip-checking the former NXT Women's North American Champion out of it. Donning all black attire, Monroe later returned to make an announcement regarding herself and Parker from atop the commentary desk.

"Congratulations, I guess you got what you wanted. You truly did bring the hell out of me. This ends at Vengeance Day in a Street Fight!" she shouted before slamming the microphone down. With Parker storming out and Monroe approaching her for another fight in the ring, WWE officials, Shiloh Hill, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger then stepped in to prevent the physicality from escalating.

"NXT" Vengeance Day will emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on March 7. Elsewhere on the card, Joe Hendry will defend his NXT Championship against Ricky Saints. Reigning NXT Women's North American Champion Izzi Dame will also be in action as she puts her title on the line against Tatum Paxley.