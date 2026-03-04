Sol Ruca Interferes, Causes Double DQ In Women's Title Match On WWE NXT

Zaria was cost her shot at the NXT Women's Championship against Jacy Jayne during "WWE NXT," with Sol Ruca returning to halt things and pose with the title she could have won last week.

Zaria spent much of the early going dominating over Jayne, but saw momentum shift after she tried to spear the champion against the steel steps; Lainey Reid, alongside Fallon Henley at ringside supporting Jayne, pulled her out of the way of the spear, sending Zaria crashing into the steps.

Jayne then resumed control back in the ring heading into the commercial break. When the broadcast returned, she ascended the ropes but found herself caught by Zaria for a superplex, leaving both down in the ring. They each found their feet and got into a striking exchange in the middle of the ring, won out by Zaria with a headbutt.

From there, Zaria looked well on her way to winning the title before her turn last week came back to bite her. Ruca emerged, attacking both competitors to halt the match, picking up the title and posing with it as the segment ended.

Zaria turned on Ruca last week before she made her own challenge for the title, spearing her and delivering an F5. Ruca tried to compete, telling the referee she could and prompting the beginning of the match, but was immediately hit with Rolling Encore to ensure Jayne retained the Women's title after four seconds.