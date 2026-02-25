Zaria/Sol Ruca Implosion Helps Jacy Jayne Retain WWE NXT Women's Title

As the old adage goes, all good things must eventually come to an end. Unfortunately for ZaRuca fans, this week marked the end of Zaria and Sol Ruca as a team.

Tired of feeling their partnership to be "one-sided," Zaria issued a warning to Ruca last week that she was done with it. Still, the Aussie helped Ruca fend off a three-on-one attack from Fatal Influence once more later that same night.

Fast forward to this Tuesday, Ruca was left to fend for herself on "WWE NXT" when Zaria blindsided her with a spear, then an F5 ahead of her NXT Women's Championship match against Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne. "Good luck," Zaria told her now former friend afterward as she exited the ring.

With Ruca struggling to stand back up upon the sound of the bell, Jayne furthered the damage with a Rolling Encore to retain her NXT Women's Championship in mere seconds. While Jayne then celebrated her victory, Zaria pulled Ruca to the outside and sent her crashing into the announce table, signaling the official end of their partnership.

During their time as a pair, ZaRuca notably vied for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Evolution 2 in July 2025. Ruca also enjoyed success as the Women's North American and Speed Champions. In securing an NXT Women's Championship match, though, Ruca directly took the opportunity away from Zaria.

As of this writing, Zaria's next moves are unknown, but based on recent reports, Ruca is on track for a main roster call-up attached with a new theme song.

Update: In a backstage segment, Zaria demanded that Jayne defend the NXT Women's Championship against her next. Interim "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone then confirmed that Zaria will indeed challenge Jayne for the title next week on "NXT."