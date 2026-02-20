WWE NXT Star Reportedly Getting New Theme Song In Preparation For Main Roster Move

At the beginning of the year, "WWE NXT" parted ways with Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams, who were all called-up to the main roster, but it seems like the developmental brand is about to lose another star, who is reportedly set for a character refresh.

According to "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select," Sol Ruca will undergo a slight overhaul with her call-up to the main roster being imminent. So far, WWE has plans to introduce a new theme song for Ruca, but other details regarding the changes to her character are currently unknown. WrestleVotes also noted that many internal supporters within WWE believe that Ruca's time with the developmental brand has come to an end, especially since she has an upcoming NXT Women's Title shot against Jacy Jayne, which could be her final match before getting called-up.

Earlier this week, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that he heard Ruca was tentatively scheduled to be in Chicago for the Elimination Chamber. However, with four spots already taken in the Women's Elimination Chamber, unless Ruca is added to one of the two qualifying matches remaining, it's unclear how she'd be involved at the show. Ruca's most recent main roster appearance was at the Royal Rumble last month, where she entered at number 10 and lasted until the final three after 50 minutes. She also was featured on Saturday Night's Main Event in December, where she defeated Bayley in singles action.