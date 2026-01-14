Bully Ray Assesses Latest Wave Of WWE Main Roster Call-Ups
Bully Ray has analyzed the latest set of WWE NXT call-ups to the main roster, naming one star as a future WrestleMania main eventer.
Ray, on "Busted Open," began by stating that WWE had to call-up Lash Legend as she had been on NXT for a long time, while assessing what Je'Von Evans brings to the table.
"Lash Legend, at the time, you had to do it. She's been there [NXT] too long," he said. "Je'Von will breathe life into [the show]. Je'Von is perfect for that one segment on Monday Night Raw or Smackdown, wherever he's going, where [they] let him go buck wild, let him go crazy, let him do all the flippity doodah things, and then have a badass beat the sh*t out of him one day and make him fight."
While discussing two other NXT stars who have been called up to the main roster, Trick Williams and Oba Femi, the veteran star offered high praise for both of them. He feels that Williams has begun to show that he belongs on the main roster, while Femi is ready to become a WrestleMania main eventer.
"We have followed Trick's journey from day one. How many times Trick would come on the show and [we would] go, 'Trick, you're missing something. You need to bring it out of you.' And Trick went from, 'Oh gee golly whiz Bubba, I think you're right. I hope I can get there one day' to, 'Hey mother**cker, I belong on the money roster right now,'" he said. "When it comes to Oba, I would treat Oba like he is our next huge star. Oba looks the part, he dresses the part, he's got the 'it' factor, he's special. Oh my god, there's so much upside to Oba Femi."
Ray on Jordynne Grace's main roster transformation
Bully Ray examined one recent call-up more closely, someone he knows from his time in TNA – Jordynne Grace. He believes that her character on the main roster is different from what she showcased previously, comparing it to how Clark Kent turns into Superman.
"I'm a big Jordynne fan. I really am. I've come to really, really like Jordynne on a personal level also. I've watched her grow, mature, blah, blah, blah. I think Jordynne is also getting into this very interesting phase of her career where she's doing this thing with the glasses, and she has softened her look a little bit," he said. "Where I think people are looking at Jordynne in a different way and then she gets in the ring — and I hope the girl doesn't drop me on my head for saying this — I get a Clark Kent vibe from Jordynne Grace. She's very reserved when she's got the glasses on, and she's got a little bit of a softer look going on, and she's very unassuming. But then Jordynne turns into Supergirl when she goes out there in the ring. I think that's a cool way to look at Jordynne Grace."
He drew parallels between Grace and a former colleague of his in ECW, Taz, arguing how the WWE star can be built the same way on WWE television. He hopes that the former TNA star can find her footing on the main roster and WWE finds a way to get her over with the fans.