Bully Ray Assesses Latest Wave Of WWE Main Roster Call-Ups

Bully Ray has analyzed the latest set of WWE NXT call-ups to the main roster, naming one star as a future WrestleMania main eventer.

Ray, on "Busted Open," began by stating that WWE had to call-up Lash Legend as she had been on NXT for a long time, while assessing what Je'Von Evans brings to the table.

"Lash Legend, at the time, you had to do it. She's been there [NXT] too long," he said. "Je'Von will breathe life into [the show]. Je'Von is perfect for that one segment on Monday Night Raw or Smackdown, wherever he's going, where [they] let him go buck wild, let him go crazy, let him do all the flippity doodah things, and then have a badass beat the sh*t out of him one day and make him fight."

While discussing two other NXT stars who have been called up to the main roster, Trick Williams and Oba Femi, the veteran star offered high praise for both of them. He feels that Williams has begun to show that he belongs on the main roster, while Femi is ready to become a WrestleMania main eventer.

"We have followed Trick's journey from day one. How many times Trick would come on the show and [we would] go, 'Trick, you're missing something. You need to bring it out of you.' And Trick went from, 'Oh gee golly whiz Bubba, I think you're right. I hope I can get there one day' to, 'Hey mother**cker, I belong on the money roster right now,'" he said. "When it comes to Oba, I would treat Oba like he is our next huge star. Oba looks the part, he dresses the part, he's got the 'it' factor, he's special. Oh my god, there's so much upside to Oba Femi."