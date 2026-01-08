Backstage Reaction To Je'Von Evans Signing WWE Raw Contract During Commercial Break

This past Monday on the first "WWE Raw" of 2026, it was announced that "WWE NXT" sensation Je'Von Evans would be joining the main roster, but he oddly signed his new contract during a commercial break, with only the live audience in attendance getting to witness the moment. Evans' contract signing was eventually uploaded to WWE's social media accounts afterwards, but fans still questioned the initial decision to air the 21-year-old's segment during a commercial, and according to a new report, many within the company were puzzled by the choice as well.

On Thursday, "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select" stated that the segment caused confusion backstage, but were told that it didn't change their view of Evans' potential. Sean Ross Sapp reportedly asked about the contract signing during the week, with the latest rumor being that many segments on that episode of "Raw" ran longer than expected, causing the announcement of Evans becoming a member of the red brand to be moved to a commercial break, but that's yet to be officially confirmed.

In addition to Evans signing with "Raw," other "NXT" talent will reportedly be signing main roster deals. After Oba Femi vacated the NXT Championship this past Tuesday, it's being reported that he will also join Evans on the red brand and be featured near the top of the card. Former Women's North American Champion Blake Monroe is also rumored to be heading to "Raw," while one of her rivals, Jordynne Grace, has officially signed with "SmackDown."

After confronting Sami Zayn last week, Trick Williams is also in line to become a full-time member of the blue brand, while former TNA star Joe Hendry is also rumored to be joining the competition on Friday nights. Other reported main roster call-ups include NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, as well as Sol Ruca, who defeated Bayley at Saturday Night's Main Event last month.