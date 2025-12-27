Backstage Report On WWE's Current Plans For Joe Hendry

This year, we said his name, and between those two back-to-back sets of claps, Joe Hendry was transported through the TNA portal to the WWE, where he participated in this year's Men's Royal Rumble and as Randy Orton's surprise opponent at WrestleMania 41. Now, the "Global Hero" may have secured a permanent seat on the main roster.

Following reports from "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select," there have been internal discussions that the former TNA World Champion might be in line for a main roster call-up within the new year, with "WWE SmackDown" becoming his permanent home. Apparently, the USA Network, which broadcasts "SmackDown," is keen on securing Hendry for the blue brand. This past Friday (on a one-week tape delay), Hendry made his "SmackDown" debut and defeated the first two-time Grand Slam Champion, The Miz, in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Hendry had officially signed with WWE, concluding his three-year tenure with TNA. His time there afforded him many opportunities, including becoming the longest-reigning champion of the now-defunct TNA Digital Media Championship. His reign as the TNA World Champion began this year at Genesis and ended four months later when he lost to Trick Williams at "WWE NXT" Battleground, sparking a storyline showdown between "WWE NXT" and TNA. As of this year, WWE launched its multi-year partnership with TNA behind the scenes.