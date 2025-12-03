Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Appears On WWE Roster Page As NXT Superstar

Joe Hendry is officially a part of WWE as his name has now appeared on the WWE roster page.

Recent reports suggested that Hendry had finished up with TNA, bringing his three-year stint with the promotion to an end, and that he had joined WWE. It has now been confirmed that Hendry has indeed signed with WWE and will be part of the "WWE NXT" roster. The profile on WWE.com highlights his role as an important figure in the WWE–TNA partnership, references his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania earlier this year, and praises his in-ring ability in addition to his trademark catchphrase and poses.

Hendry last wrestled in TNA in October, where he lost to Eric Young, following which he has made several appearances on "NXT" television. The former TNA World Champion has joined forces with Thea Hail, with the duo even challenging for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship, which is held by Chelsea Green and Ethan Page, but were unsuccessful in their attempt to win the title at "NXT Gold Rush."

On this past week's show, he was once again in Hail's corner when she faced off against Arianna Grace, and he helped Hail secure the win by keeping Grace's partner, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, away from the match. Hendry was then in action as he teamed with Leon Slater, Je'Von Evans, and Myles Borne, and they got the better of DarkState in an eight-man tag team match.