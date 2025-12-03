WWE NXT Results 12/2 - Eight-Man Tag Match And More!

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on December 2, 2025! It is a beautiful Tuesday evening at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where the entirety of WWE's developmental roster will be feeling the fallout of Gold Rush Weeks One and Two.

The final moments of Gold Rush Week Two saw DarkState descend upon Myles Borne, following his victory in an Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match against former "NXT" Champion Trick Williams. Borne managed to leave Madison Square Garden in one piece that night, but only thanks to the interfering hands of Je'Von Evans, Leon Slater, and Joe Hendry. Tonight, we'll see Borne, Evans, Slater, and Hendry join forces against DarkState in a spectacular Eight-Man Tag Team Match. The catch? All four men on Team Borne are also enrolled in "NXT" Deadline's upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge. Can they coexist, or will their conflicting interests allow DarkState to squeeze out a victory?