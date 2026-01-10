Former WWE NXT, TNA Star Jordynne Grace Officially Joins SmackDown Roster

Former TNA Knockouts Champion and "WWE NXT" star Jordynne Grace is officially a member of the blue brand after signing her contract on "WWE SmackDown" from Berlin, Germany. The show featured a backstage segment with Grace and "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis, where he thanked her for signing, with the contract in his hand.

They were interrupted by former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, who demanded a rematch against Giulia, who defeated Alexa Bliss to retain the title earlier on the show. Grace told Aldis that she wasn't going to be a "diva" like some of the other women on the "SmackDown" roster, and Alba Fyre got in her face. Aldis set up Grace's first official match as a member of the blue brand against Fyre for later in the night.

Grace appeared on the blue brand last week and confronted WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill during a backstage segment. It was reported then that the appearance was Grace's official call-up to the main roster.

"The Juggernaut" made her WWE debut as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble while holding the TNA Knockouts Championship. She appeared on "NXT" while still signed to TNA, and jumped to WWE full-time in January 2025.