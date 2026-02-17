Popular WWE NXT Star 'Tentatively Planned' To Be In Chicago For Elimination Chamber

The WWE Elimination Chamber is just over 10 days away, and a new report has indicated that a top "WWE NXT" star will be featured on the show.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, former NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca is tentatively scheduled to appear in Chicago, Illinois for the Elimination Chamber. For the past two weeks, WWE has been running triple-threat matches to determine who will qualify for both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches. So far, Tiffany Stratton, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley have advanced on the women's side, with two more qualifying matches slated for this Friday's "WWE SmackDown," and next week's "WWE Raw." Therefore, with four spots already taken and two qualifiers remaining, Ruca may not be a participant in the chamber unless she's added to a qualifying match at the last minute.

Ruca's most recent main roster appearance was at the Royal Rumble in January, where she was one of the last three competitors remaining in the match, but was ultimately eliminated by Stratton. She also defeated Bayley at Saturday Night's Main Event this past December and had several matches on "SmackDown" last year against the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bliss, and Chelsea Green.

This upcoming Friday, Flair, Nia Jax and Kiana James will compete in the fifth qualifying match, while IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez and Kairi Sane will fight in the final triple-threat next Monday. The winner of the Elimination Chamber earns the right to challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 42. With many expecting 2026 Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan to challenge Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, it's expected that whoever emerges victorious in the chamber will challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Title.