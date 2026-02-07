WWE's Sol Ruca Was Reportedly Unsure About Sol Snatcher Spot In Royal Rumble

Though we're one week removed from this year's Royal Rumble PLE, Sol Ruca's performance in the Women's Rumble match still lives rent free in most fans' minds. Arguably the MVP of that contest, the former Women's Speed and NXT Women's North American Champion made and left her mark, entering at number 10, and being the third to last participant eliminated. While that alone speaks volumes for the young "WWE NXT" star's career, there was one particular spot in that match that left Ruca rattled.

As reported by Fightful Select, it appears the uber-athlete questioned the booking on the final sequence of the match, specifically when she was asked to hit a Sol Snatcher off the ring apron. Despite the speculation on her end, WWE producers green-lit their initial decision, which cost Ruca her WrestleMania opportunity. As she was attempting to hit her signature finisher, former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton blocked the attempt and eliminated her. Nevertheless, the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia crowd went wild when she hit a double Sol Snatcher on Stratton and Liv Morgan, which pushed all three women out and onto the ring apron minutes before the former two-time Women's World Champion, Morgan, was declared the victor.

A charismatic individual, Ruca lasted 50 minutes and 47 seconds. Amidst recent appearances on the main roster, including a victory over Bayley at Saturday Night's Main Event this past December, Ruca may have a shot at becoming the newest contender for the NXT Women's Championship next week on "NXT."