John Cena Told WWE's Logan Paul To Watch AEW's Claudio Castagnoli

In his final year with WWE, John Cena not only teamed up with Logan Paul, but went one-on-one with the rising star at WWE Clash in Paris. During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Cena looked back at the discussions the two of them had ahead of their match, and why he told Paul to study AEW's Claudio Castagnoli.

"I saw Logan and I'm like, 'Man, you look and work like Cesaro,'" he recalled. "So I called Claudio, and I'm like, 'Hey, can I borrow some stuff, please?' He's like, 'Are you kidding me? ... No problem!'"

Cena also noted that this would ultimately be how Castagnoli would contribute to his farewell tour without being able to step into the ring with him. "So, I'm like, 'Hey, Logan, watch this guy. These are the things I think you can do.'" The veteran claimed that he sees many contrasts between Castagnoli and Paul, and hoped that the exercise would help the WWE talent improve his own wrestling style at the same time.

"I do my research on guys," Cena added. "Not only do I dive into their personality, I watch their past matches, I watch [what] they're capable of. With Logan? You don't have many matches to go on, and a lot of stuff that he was doing was like viral moments." Cena added that because of this, when it came to Paul, the two of them simply got in the ring so that he could get familiar with the way his wrestling mind works. "I just wing it. I'm one of the last of the improvisational performers, and I'm out now!"

