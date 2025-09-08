Why Logan Paul Calls Going Toe-To-Toe With WWE's John Cena 'Surreal'

WWE's Logan Paul paid tribute to John Cena after their match at Clash in Paris, expressing how great Cena is.

A beat-up Paul talked about Cena in his vlog and seemed disheartened and in disbelief after his loss to the 17-time world champion, despite giving it his all against the WWE legend.

"Hey, I see why he's the greatest of all time. That's all I'm going to say. I'm fuc**ng good. I'm very good. But he is really fuc**ng good, bro," said Paul.

The YouTuber reiterated how good Cena is, and later assessed the loss to Cena, stating that it was a surreal feeling to face Cena in the ring.

"Still kind of just surreal that I got to go toe-to-toe with another GOAT. I mean, Floyd Mayweather, Roman Reigns, and now John Cena. What a fever dream. I'm so grateful for the experience. And I tweeted this, but although I didn't come away with my hand raised, I got more victories than I can count. Working with John is just — he's such a mastermind of the craft, and I learned so much. By the way, the sentiment for the match from fans, which is always the most important, has been great. I saw a couple of people saying that it's one of Cena's greatest matches ever, which is crazy and definitely one of his best matches of the year. Look, I'm going to say humble, but I definitely gave the guy a run for his money and he's very fuc**ng good. I see why he's the GOAT," he said.

Paul said that he is keen to become better following the match. He also had a message for the WWE fans, who seem not to have changed their mind about their dislike of him, telling them that he's not planning to leave anytime soon.