WWE HOFer Bully Ray: 'There's No Way In Hell AJ Styles Is Done'

To further drive his point home, Bully proclaimed that there's still a lot of business to be done with AJ Styles, but it may be in TNA or elsewhere. "I think the WWE, while AJ was still under contract, said, 'We need to do this show and we need to put – we need to close the door on AJ as much as we can possibly close the door," he said. "Maybe even behind the scenes, they're like, 'Listen, if you ever get the itch to go someplace else, please call us first.'"

Bully then added that he thinks Styles last television appearance was something WWE pushed for, and that if the "Phenomenal One" truly wanted to retire, he could've just left his gloves in the ring at the Royal Rumble instead. "He made it a point last night to go right to the question. Everybody's saying 'why?' He needed to – they needed to put a period or an exclamation point," he explained, again sharing his belief that Styles doubted whether he was done back at the Rumble. "So, he left his vest, and he leaves his gloves, and his WWE career is over – without a doubt."

While he finally concluded that Styles' time in WWE could be done, Bully believes there might be a final run elsewhere, since he simply isn't synonymous with the WWE. "So AJ can go have a final match in TNA, he can go and have a final match in Japan, and then maybe a fantasy match." Bully proposed that he'd love to see Will Ospreay and Styles in a rivalry someday, and it wouldn't even need a storyline behind it.

