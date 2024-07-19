WWE's AJ Styles Responds To Will Ospreay Using His Finishing Move On AEW Dynamite 250

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles seemingly has no problem with stars of rival promotions performing his finisher, after AEW's Will Ospreay used one of his moves recently.

AEW stars Ospreay and MJF tore the house down this past week on "AEW Dynamite," where the two battled for an hour. During the match, Ospreay performed the Styles Clash, a signature move of WWE star AJ Styles. Ospreay, who is regarded as one of the best of his generation inside the squared circle, used the Styles Clash twice during his bout with MJF, with some fans on social media unhappy that it was used as a "transitional" move rather than a finisher.

Advertisement

"The Phenomenal One" has now reacted to the chatter around Ospreay using the finisher, and he is not bothered by it, but rather appreciated that Ospreay performed the move.

"Why do you think it bothers me that someone else is doing my move? We all do it. Its wrestling! I think if nothing else, it shows appreciation," said Styles on social media.



Why do you think it bothers me that someone else is doing my move? We all do it. Its wrestling! I think if nothing else, it shows appreciation. — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) July 18, 2024

Styles, who like Ospreay, has been lauded for his in-ring ability over the last two decades, has used the Styles Clash as his primary finisher. Ospreay's usage of the move has some history attached to it as the English star had faced the WWE wrestler twice in RevPro in 2015, with Styles emerging as the victor on both occasions. It seems that Styles and Ospreay have a good relationship too as the latter revealed recently that the two-time WWE Champion had reached out to him to persuade him to join WWE.

Advertisement

His loss against MJF, which resulted in him losing the AEW International Championship, was only his second singles defeat in AEW since signing with them permanently, with the other coming against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door last month.