AEW's Will Ospreay Says This WWE Star Reached Out To Try To Land Him

Will Ospreay is firing on all cylinders in his first few months in AEW after debuting as a full-time member of the roster in March 2024. Ospreay has had standout matches with the likes of Konosuke Takeshita, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson, as well as winning his first title at Double or Nothing by defeating Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship.

Advertisement

However, AEW wasn't the only company seeking Ospreay's signature as a former WWE Champion reached out to Ospreay to try to sway him towards signing with WWE. During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Ospreay opened up about how former WWE Champion AJ Styles spoke to him personally about potentially joining WWE, which meant a lot to him.

"WWE-wise, AJ was the main guy that came and reached out to me just to fly the flag for them," Ospreay said. "He's my hero, like in any retrospect of how he carried himself in TNA, New Japan, Ring of Honor, he was the man, and the fact that he was trying so hard to get me over there, I can't begin to tell you enough how much I appreciate him and how much I'm so grateful for that moment in time with him."

Advertisement

Ospreay also revealed that TNA Wrestling had a good chance of securing his signature before he eventually signed with AEW, after his experiences with the company in late 2023 and early 2024. The AEW International Champion noted that he was a huge TNA fan growing up and always wanted to work for them, which made his conversation with Styles feel even more special given the WWE Superstar's history with TNA.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.