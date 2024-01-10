Will Ospreay Comments On Expanding TNA And NJPW Relationship, Facing Josh Alexander

Will Ospreay may be set to join AEW once his New Japan contract expires next month, but he still has some unfinished business with TNA. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is set to appear at TNA's Snake Eyes TV tapings this upcoming weekend, where he'll close the loop on a short, but memorable, stint with the promotion that began in October.

In an interview with "Denise Salcedo," Ospreay talked about how happy he was to get the opportunity to work with TNA, putting over their locker room and their prospects for 2024. He also noted how pleased he was to play a part in helping TNA grow through the promotion's partnership with New Japan.

"I always love it when wrestling companies work alongside [one] another because then there's chances to give fans these incredible matches that they thought they'd never, ever see," Ospreay said. "Getting to go and do...going over to Impact, I can't tell you how much of a blessing it was. It was so lovely. That roster back there was so...it's a unit. It's a proper unit of guys.

"It was an absolute pleasure to wrestle in front of their fans, and receive their appreciation, and being able to do the Mike Bailey match and the Josh Alexander [match]...they're two of my favorite matches in 2023. They've got such an incredible roster. I'm so excited for them for this year. I think they're on the right streak, they've got the right guys behind them. I'm really excited with what they can come up with to separate themselves from the other two."