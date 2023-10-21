Mike Bailey Discusses The Buzz Leading Up To Match With Will Ospreay At Impact: Bound For Glory

There's a ton of hype behind Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay-per-view tonight, and much of it stems from Will Ospreay taking on Mike Bailey. It will be the fifth bout between the two, with Ospreay up 3-1. Their last match took place in August 2022 at RevPro's Ten Year Anniversary show. Bailey spoke with "DAZN Wrestling" about all the hype going into the match. Bailey said he pays very close attention to what people are saying, and would be "disappointed" if the match wasn't getting as much hype as it is.

"People are expecting that it's going to be great, which is fantastic because that is the level that Will and I uphold. People have those expectations because we have created those expectations," Bailey said. Bailey put both himself and Ospreay over. He said they are both known as guys who can't be missed when they have a match, guys who "don't have a bad match ever." He said both he and his opponent for the pay-per-view always perform on a world-class level.

"That's what we want to do. That's how you become successful in pro wrestling," Bailey said. "You set those expectations and when that time comes, you meet those expectations and we always do." Bound for Glory will emanate from the Cicero Stadium near Chicago, Illinois on Saturday. In addition to "Speedball" versus Ospreay, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander will defend against Alex Shelley. Trinity is also set to defend her Knockouts World Championship against Mickie James.