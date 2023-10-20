Why Trinity Calls Impact Bound For Glory Mickie James Match Most Important Of Career

Impact's 2023 Bound For Glory pay-per-view will mark the first-ever singles match between Trinity and Mickie James, and with Trinity set to defend her Knockouts World Championship against James, the stakes are raised even higher for this contest. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Trinity admitted that this contest may actually be the most significant match of her entire wrestling career so far.

"I feel like this is probably the most important match in my career now, this moment. The only fear that I have is not giving you my best on that night," Trinity told James, who was co-hosting the show. "I respect you so much. I think you truly are one of the greatest. You have been at this and fighting for women's wrestling and breaking down barriers and walls before I even knew about it, before I even started here. To just be in that ring across from a woman that I respect so much, my fear is just not living up to all that you see in me. So that is the biggest challenge for me, but also the most exciting match for me. I'm so looking forward to it, and I think it's going to be a fan favorite. It's going to be a favorite of mine, and I know we're going to kill it."

As an added layer of significance, this year's Bound For Glory event will emanate from the same venue where Trinity made her Impact Wrestling debut – Cicero Stadium, located in Cicero, Illinois. Following her debut, Trinity worked hard to secure her position in the Knockouts Championship scene, which eventually led to her defeating Deonna Purrazzo for the title at Slammiversary in July. After a pair of successful title defenses against Purrazzo and Alisha Edwards, Trinity now turns her attention to James.

