Matt Riddle Thinks Elon Musk Should Buy WWE: 'It Would Run Smoother'

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has cultivated a divisive legacy for himself with high ambitions like sending the first human to Mars and ushering electric cars into the mainstream market. However, his acquisition of Twitter – now known simply as X – gets the most buzz. According to Matt Riddle, there's a good chance Musk would fix many of the issues fans now have with WWE.

"With TKO, I don't know, I just think they're too business focused," Riddle opined during an interview on "Rewind Recap Relive." "But, then again, I heard a rumor that Elon Musk might buy WWE. Eh, I like the Musk. People give him a hard time. I feel like he's just – he's just highly intelligent. ... I think he would be a great owner for WWE. I think it would – I guarantee – it would run smoother, and he wouldn't be hiring a bunch of people that can't work." He then said that many of WWE's recent hirings are far more focused on how the performers look without their abilities being considered.

"There's been fights and everything else and a lot of drama at that PC, and I think that's why they're going back to the drawing board like they did when it was Black and Gold," Riddle continued, sharing his belief that the brand needs more talent on the level of Adam Cole to elevate "NXT." In the past, Riddle also mused about the idea of making a return to WWE, but while he might believe in the wrestling adage "never say never," he's clearly hoping for a regime change in the promotion first.

