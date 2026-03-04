TKO's Mark Shapiro On WWE And UFC Pay: 'We Will Have Increases'

TKO's President and COO, Mark Shapiro, pledged that there will be pay increases for both WWE Superstars and UFC fighters.

UFC and WWE serve as respective branches of the wider TKO Group Holdings, starting from September 2024, with Dana White and Nick Khan serving as Presidents of said branches.

Less-so in the case of WWE, there has been a consistent discourse over the amount which UFC pays its fighters to compete. Several former and current fighters have gone on record with the issue, specifically after White and TKO launched Zuffa Boxing and signed Conor Benn to a reported $15 million deal.

"Our margins last year were, adjusted for EBITDA, 33.5%. We have announced a midpoint in our guidance, we're going to be roughly 39.6%, and that margin is inclusive of an increase of fighter and superstar pay. We take that very seriously," Shapiro said during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Monday.

He continued, "We are focused on all the ingredients that make our events what they are, and that starts with fighters and Superstars. Whatever increases we have, and we will have increases, that are inclusive of the margins and guidance we have targeted."

According to the fighters, UFC is in negotiations to bring Jon Jones and Conor McGregor back, two of the noted exceptions to the rule that made millions with the promotion. Both said that they were in talks over the upcoming White House event on June 14, with that event in itself due to draw a $30 million loss according to Shapiro.