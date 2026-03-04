UFC Reportedly Drops Two Fighters After Fight Night 268: Moreno Vs. Kavanagh

Wrestling Inc. is expanding its coverage into MMA. Here's some of the latest news we've been working on.

UFC has reportedly dropped two fighters from its roster after Fight Night 268 in Mexico over the weekend.

Felipe Bunes and Jose Daniel Medina were in action at the Arena CDMX on Saturday night, with Bunes defeated via Split Decision after three rounds by Edgar Chairez, and Medina beaten by Ryan Gandra via TKO in the first round.

MMA Fighting has since reported that both had completed their four-fight deals with the promotion, and have been removed from UFC's roster with no new deals agreed.

Bunes went 1-3 since joining in 2024, losing his debut against reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van. He scored his one and only victory in the following fight, submitting Jose Johnson in the first round, but lost back-to-back decisions against Rafael Estevam and Chairez.

Medina lost all four of his fights since his 2024 debut, losing via Unanimous Decision, having also lost his previous bout during Dana White's Contender Series in 2023 via UD. Since then he had failed to get out of the first round, losing via TKO on two occasions with a submission loss in between. He was knocked out in just 41 seconds against Ryan Gandra in Mexico.

Bunes drew criticism in his Mexico bout against Chairez after spending much of the bout on the ground winding the clock down. It was enough to earn one judge's approval over his opponent, but the other two favored Chairez to make it a SD victory for the Mexican in front of his national crowd.