Thekla Retains AEW Women's World Title Over Hometown Heroine

Thekla is still AEW Women's World Champion after successfully defeating Thunder Rosa on "AEW Dynamite" in Rosa's home state of Texas after weeks of the women battling on the microphone in promos and backstage segments. They also competed with no help on the outside, as Julia Hart and Skye Blue, as well as former AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander remained in the back.

Thekla gave Rosa the first shot and Rosa bounced her face-first off three of the turnbuckles. Rosa took the battle to the outside of the ring and got on the barricade to take the champion out with a cross body. She got her back in the ring and put her up on the ropes and hit her with a kick to the back of the head, but Thekla quickly regained momentum and booted Rosa back out of the ring.

The women went back-and-forth and Rosa looked to have momentum going with a low running dropkick to Thekla. She followed it up with a suplex, but Thekla kicked out. The champion hit her spider pose taunt in the corner and connected with a spear to Rosa, but instead of pinning her, Thekla lifted her opponent's shoulders off the mat. Rosa then dodged a stomp and hit the Thunder Fire driver, but Thekla kicked out.

Thekla dodged a clothesline and rocked Rosa with a second spear, followed by the stomp for the victory. After the match, Statlander came out to run off the Triangle of Madness and prevent Thekla from further beating up Rosa.