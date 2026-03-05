LFG And Two More WWE Series Announced For A&E Return

For the past five years, WWE has aired several programs on the A&E Network, and three of its most popular shows are set to return this coming spring.

On Wednesday, it was announced that new seasons of "WWE LFG," "Biography: WWE Legends" and "WWE's Greatest Moments" will premiere to A&E starting on Sunday, April 26th, a week following WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to WWE's own press release, fans can expect 200 new hours of content as part of their partnership with A&E.

The purpose of "WWE LFG" is to highlight young talent who compete for the opportunity to become a WWE star, but season 3 of the show is set to debut with a brand new format. The judges for the new season will include WWE Hall Of Famers Booker T and Bubba Ray Dudley, as well as former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and 26-year veteran Nattie. Many special guests are also scheduled to appear on the show.

In the past, "Biography: WWE Legends" has covered legends such as Eddie Guerrero and Trish Stratus, though the fifth season will spotlight several factions and teams, with The Von Erichs, The Legion of Doom and The Four Horsemen being listed for the first few installments of the series. The Von Erichs' story will be featured in back-to-back episodes on April 26 and May 3, while The Legion of Doom and The Four Horsemen episodes will air on May 10 and May 17.

"WWE's Greatest Moments," hosted by long-time commentator Michael Cole, will deliver 30-minute episodes that presents some of the most iconic moments in WWE history. The upcoming season will highlight defining chapters from the careers of Chyna, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Lex Luger, Seth Rollins and more.

Episodes for each series will be available the next day to watch On Demand and to stream on the A&E app and aetv.com.