Major Update On Undisputed WWE Championship Match Planned For WrestleMania 42

Tis the season of WWE WrestleMania, and according to reports, multiple creative rewrites. As it pertains to the Undisputed WWE Championship, the latest rewrite has reportedly resulted in Randy Orton battling a long-time friend of his for the title on WWE's grandest stage.

According to PWI Elite, WWE's current plans are believed to being calling for Orton, the winner of the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber, to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. As it stands, that title is held by Drew McIntyre, who dethroned Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell match on the January 9 edition of "WWE SmackDown." Following McIntyre's involvement in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber at Rhodes' expense, though, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed that "The Scottish Warrior" and "The American Nightmare" would meet in a rematch this Friday, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

PWI Elite indicates that Rhodes is expected to unseat McIntyre as champion on "SmackDown," thus setting the stage for him and Orton, former Legacy members, to collide one-on-one at WrestleMania. One WWE source told the outlet that the likely title change is not a dig at McIntyre's work for the company, but rather a way for WWE to produce the major Rhodes-Orton match they wanted this year. Orton winning the Men's Elimination Chamber was also reportedly viewed as a "nice surprise" to fans.

McIntyre's direction after his expected title loss on Friday is unclear, though based on previous reports, a multi-man match involving the Undisputed WWE Championship has been on the table as a possibility before.