UFC's Tom Aspinall Signs With Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Amid Dana White Feud

UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall has signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Talent Agency.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter announced Aspinall as the inaugural signing for the newly-established talent agency, a move that many may see as retaliation for Dana White and Zuffa Boxing's poaching of Conor Benn.

"Welcome to the team UFC Heavyweight Champ Tom Aspinall – Time to get what's yours," Hearn announced on X.

Welcome to the team UFC Heavyweight Champ @AspinallMMA – Time to get what's yours 👑 Matchroom Talent Agency 🚀 pic.twitter.com/dAWes5KsR4 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 5, 2026

Aspinall was promoted from Interim to Undisputed Champion in light of Jon Jones' retirement last year, though he saw his first defense of the title end in a no-contest after Ciryl Gane poked his eye, requiring him to get surgery. He has yet to return to the Octagon, but it appears that Hearn will be on his side in any negotiations going forward.

"It has become a guiding principle to seek out people who are humble but heroic in equal measure," Hearn told ESPN. "Their journey is our journey. Their triumph, our purpose... Tom Aspinall is the perfect embodiment of that – and he is the ideal, inaugural member of our team."

White and Hearn have been going back-and-forth with the former's entry into boxing with Zuffa, especially after it was announced that former Matchroom fighter, Benn, had penned a $15 million deal with Zuffa after allegedly refusing contact with Hearn.