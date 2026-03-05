WWE Raw Senior Creative Team Member Announces Promotion To Vice President, Lead Writer

There's a new lead writer on "WWE Raw," and her name is Alexandra Williams.

Following a two-year stint as a senior writer and producer for "Raw" and WWE premium live events, Williams revealed on LinkedIn that she has been promoted to the positions of lead writer of "Raw" and a Vice President for the company. In these roles, Williams will oversee the entire creative department for "Raw," which airs every Monday on Netflix, amongst other responsibilities.

"I pitch to and collaborate with executive leadership and a cross-functional writing team to conceptualize and execute week-to-week storylines, character arcs, and premium live event buildups, including WrestleMania and Survivor Series," Williams wrote. "I help drive the full creative process from episode rundowns to long-form narrative strategy, developing complex characters and compelling feuds that deepen audience engagement across live broadcasts, digital platforms, and social media. My work is informed by an analytical approach, tracking segment performance, audience trends, and viewership data to make real-time and long-term programming decisions."

Williams initially joined WWE in 2020 as a writer and producer for WWE's red brand. After four years in that role, she then ascended into a senior writer position while maintaining her status as a producer. In the latter work, Williams had recently been co-leading "Raw" creative alongside Jonathan Baeckstrom, with Ryan Ward overseeing both of WWE's main roster television programs as the Vice President of Creative Writing at WWE.

On the latest edition of "Raw," Roman Reigns and CM Punk closed the show with a tense war of words in the lead up to their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 42. Next week, the brand will return to Seattle, notably with a Women's Intercontinental Championship number one contenders gauntlet match set.