UFC On Paramount Plus: 2026 Event Schedule & How To Watch

UFC 326 airs this Saturday with a main event scheduled between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira for the BMF Championship, airing on Paramount+ for those who watch in the US. It will be the second of MMA promotion's numbered events, formerly available on pay-per-view, this year to stream on the platform.

Through Paramount+, one can purchase an Essential Subscription at $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, though there is also an ad-free Premium Subscription available for $13.99 or $139.99. Both tiers make it possible to watch UFC content, though it should be noted that the events feature their own commercials no matter which subscription plan is chosen.

Per UFC's deal with Paramount, there will be 13 numbered events 30 Fight Night cards throughout the year. Although CBS has been discussed as a broadcast point for certain larger scale events, such as the White House event scheduled for June 14. The deal was signed for seven years and replaces what TKO executives and Dana White called an "antiquated model."

With that said, here is the line-up of events announced by UFC and Paramount so far this year:

UFC 326: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 – Saturday, March 7

Prelims: 5 PM ET

Main Card: 9 PM ET

Prelims: 5 PM ET Main Card: 9 PM ET UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos – Saturday, March 14

Prelims: 6 PM ET

Main Card: 9 PM ET

Prelims: 6 PM ET Main Card: 9 PM ET UFC Fight Night: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy – Saturday, March 21

Prelims: 1 PM ET

Main Card: 9 PM ET

Prelims: 1 PM ET Main Card: 9 PM ET UFC Fight Night: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer – Saturday, March 28

Prelims: 6 PM ET

Main Card: 9 PM ET

Prelims: 6 PM ET Main Card: 9 PM ET UFC Fight Night: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan – Saturday, April 4

Prelims: 6 PM ET

Main Card: 9 PM ET

Prelims: 6 PM ET Main Card: 9 PM ET UFC 327: Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg – Saturday, April 11

Prelims: 6 PM ET

Main Card: 9 PM ET

Prelims: 6 PM ET Main Card: 9 PM ET UFC Fight Night: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott – Saturday, April 18

Prelims: 7 PM ET

Main Card: 10 PM ET

Prelims: 7 PM ET Main Card: 10 PM ET UFC Fight Night: Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley – Friday, April 24

Prelims: TBC

Main Card: 4:30 PM ET

Prelims: TBC Main Card: 4:30 PM ET UFC Fight Night: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates – Saturday, May 2

Prelims: TBC

Main Card: 7 AM GMT

UFC has yet to announce its schedule beyond May 2, and cards remain subject to change right up until broadcast.