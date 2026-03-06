Arianna Grace Retains TNA Knockouts Title On Impact As Future Challengers Look On

Three weeks removed from her TNA Knockouts Championship win at No Surrender, Arianna Grace marked her first title defense, with a number of potential future challengers surrounding her. For this occasion, Jody Threat, taped ribs and all, stepped up to the plate.

Amidst her title opportunity on "Thursday Night iMPACT," Threat seemed to be inching close to a victory when she laid out Grace with a Falcon Arrow. Before Threat could further capitalize, though, Grace rolled out of the ring to find comfort from her fiance and fellow "WWE NXT" star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Threat wasted little time to break up this moment by wiping out Lorenzo with a dive through the ropes, then elbowing Grace in the face.

Upon their return to the ring, Grace grabbed The Cobra — the same weapon she used to unseat Lei Ying Lee at No Surrender — and engaged in a tug-of-war over it with her fellow Canadian. Threat won the exchange by yanking it away, but it was Grace who won the true war when she kicked Threat's damaged ribs, then rolled her up for the pinfall.

As Grace celebrated her successful first title defense, several other Knockouts looked on. Tessa Blanchard took a seat at the commentary desk at the beginning of the bout, making it clear that she eyed a Knockouts Championship match herself. The increasingly aggressive Dani Luna emerged next when she paraded through the crowd to reserve her own spot at ringside. Lee and Xia Brookside followed suit shortly after by appearing on the entrance stage.