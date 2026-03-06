Leon Slater Retains X-Division Title After High-Flying Match TNA Impact Match

Leon Slater defeated Nic Nemeth to retain his X-Division Championship during Thursday night's "TNA Impact."

Slater started the match out strong, getting the better of the first exchange before taking Nemeth out on the outside of the ring. As he tried to get back in the ring, Ryan Nemeth at ringside pulled on his leg, creating enough of a distraction for Nemeth to connect with the Famouser for a near-fall.

Nemeth carried on with the advantage until Slater reversed an Irish Whip into the corner, sending Nemeth clattering into the turnbuckle. Slater sought to press on, hitting a rebound heel kick for his own near-fall. However, Nemeth swung the momentum back in his favor with his signature DDT for another near-fall.

Nemeth looked for Danger Zone but Slater fought out of it, looking for a handspring back elbow to no avail before connecting with a standing Blue Thunderbomb for another close count.

Slater went to the top, going for the Swanton 450 as Nemeth rolled out of the way, but ultimately connecting with the Styles Clash – a nod to the TNA legend and his idol. Once more he went for the Swanton 450, Nemeth got his knees up on the landing, going for the cover, getting a near-fall, and cinching in a rear choke in the middle of the ring.

Slater fought out of it, dropping his opponent to the mat and making his way back to his feet. Ryan Nemeth popped up on the apron, getting knocked back off of it by Slater, but once again giving the time and space for Nemeth to connect with a superkick.

The third attempted Swanton 450 proved to be the charm for Slater, connecting with it and securing the winning pinfall to retain the title. Although he didn't have long to celebrate, Eric Young emerging to ambush him and piledrive him onto the floor.