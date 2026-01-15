Leon Slater On Possible TNA Match Against AJ Styles: I Have 'A Gift For Manifesting'

Tonight, multiple title matches are scheduled to take place on TNA's debut episode of "iMPACT" on the AMC network, but the show will also include the return of one of the promotion's most iconic stars, AJ Styles. "The Phenomenal One's" most recent TNA appearance was last July when he returned at Slammiversary after Leon Slater defeated Moose for the TNA X-Division Title, where Styles heavily put over the 21-year-old. Although it's yet to be confirmed how Styles will be involved tonight, Slater told "PWInsider" that he hopes that the two-time WWE Champion has the intention of challenging him to a match.

"I am most definitely hoping it's a challenge to me. You know what I'm saying? I feel like that's a match that is definitely going to happen at some point. Of course, I'm not on the inner workings of everything, but I feel like I have quite a gift for manifesting. Everything I see in my dreams and picture in my head seems to come to reality. That's the match I've been picturing for years and years, especially with the position I'm in right now ... AJ has said he's wrapping it up in 2026, so I feel like that singles match is something that needs to happen, and I think it needs to happen for the X Division Title in a TNA ring."

Last month, Slater partnered with Je'Von Evans to team against Styles and Dragon Lee at Saturday Night's Main Event, but the young duo failed to defeat the former WWE World Tag Team Champions. Additionally, SNME remains the only time that Slater and Styles have shared the ring.