TNA Impact 3/5/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I'd like to start this off by quoting my dear friend/co-worker Max: "I'm blinded by intrigue over Rosemary." Where oh where will the queen of the hives take us next? She is a woman of mystery, and after not conquering her dream of becoming the newest challenger to Arianna Grace's TNA Knockouts World Championship at No Surrender last month, the dream remains alive that "The Demon Assassin" has a trick up her sleeve. But maybe not towards gaining gold, at the moment. Perhaps, righting the wrongs from yesteryear.

In tonight's vignettes, she questions "What happened to us?" First off, who is "us"? Her on-again, off-again enemy in Su Yung has vanished to the world of recovery. Taya Valkyrie transported from WWE to AEW. So, who is she trying to reach out to in the Undead/Shadow Realm? Maybe, a certain bunny, perhaps? It's been nearly seven years come March 29, 2019, when Rosemary held a collapsed and perished Allie in her arms. We all know that the Undead Realm is known to bring back those who are worthy. And Allie is certainly worthy of making her return. Imagine the forces of good and evil both Rosemary and Allie could bring as singles and tag team competitors.

Easter is almost here. Who doesn't want to see The Bunny hop onto our screens before we celebrate the official holiday of rebirth! But can Rosemary resurrect and help provide the healing touch that's already destroyed Allie's psyche?

Written by Brie Coder