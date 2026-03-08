AEW's Ricochet Says It's A 'Misconception' That He Didn't Enjoy His Time In WWE

Since his debut in August 2024, Ricochet has established himself as a regular presence in AEW, becoming the first ever National Champion. It's a stark contrast from how he was presented in WWE, which Ricochet has discussed at length in interviews. Sitting down with YoJoshMartinez, Ricochet insisted that his stance towards his run in WWE has been misinterpreted.

"The biggest misconception would be that I didn't enjoy my time there at all," he explained. "I had five years there of great memories, great friends, great moments that I feel like I was able to make."

Ricochet was signed to WWE from 2018 into 2024, with his career there spanning both NXT and the main roster. However, he never rose to the top of the card in the promotion, and according to his own words, his time in WWE led to Ricochet falling out of love with the wrestling aspect of the business. However, he still cherishes the connections he made with the people he worked with.

Ricochet recalled a story involving Big E, where the former WWE Champion listened to him vent one day and helped him deal with something personal. "I remember sitting in the back with Big E and not, like, breaking down, but literally like talking to him about my problems, how I felt and everything," he admitted, noting that Big E helped him calm down and recenter himself.

The performer then emphasized that it was solely wrestling that he became disillusioned with in WWE. He believes people twisted his words to make it sound like he was totally miserable there, which Ricochet said was not the case. It just wasn't what he wanted for his character.

